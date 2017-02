Gay and lesbian couples can get married at any state in the nation, thanks to last year’sSupreme Court ruling. But under new legislation in Kentucky, the marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples would be different from those that hetero couples receive.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Senate voted in favor of a bill that would two separate marriage license forms, one listing “bride” and “groom” and the other referring to the would-be wedded as the “first party” and “second party.” The bill now heads to Kentucky’s House of Representatives.