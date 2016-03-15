UPDATE: Ingham County Prosecutor Faces 15 Criminal Charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office says the charges against Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings grew out of a federal investigation into a human trafficking ring based out of Michigan in 2015.

Dunnings is facing a total of 15 criminal charges in Ingham, Clinton and Ionia counties. Those charges include 10 counts of prostitution, pandering and 4 counts of willful neglect of duty.

Investigators say Dunnings paid for sex hundreds of times with multiple women between 2010 and 2015. Contact with these women allegedly took place via escort websites. The Attorney General's office says evidence also showed Dunnings allegedly induced a woman to become a prostitute, resulting in the pandering charge-- which is a 20-year felony.