MeTV Network | 7 classic TV shows that definitely lived up to the movies they were based on

Most TV shows that are adapted from movies fizzle after the first season. It's just a fact that audiences don't like seeing the movies they loved change for the small screen. But with careful planning, casting and execution, some cinema-inspired series turned out to be smash hits.

These seven shows defied the odds by becoming fan favorites, generating high ratings and running for multiple seasons. Some of these shows were so popular, we almost forgot they were movies first. Which one was your favorite?