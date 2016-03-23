Newsvine

lol@that

About So if a tree falls in the woods and no one's there to hear it, do we really give a @#&% Articles: 47 Seeds: 191 Comments: 3988 Since: Nov 2010

MeTV Network | 7 classic TV shows that definitely lived up to the movies they were based on

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by lol@that View Original Article: metv.com
Seeded on Wed Mar 23, 2016 10:28 AM
Discuss:

Most TV shows that are adapted from movies fizzle after the first season. It's just a fact that audiences don't like seeing the movies they loved change for the small screen. But with careful planning, casting and execution, some cinema-inspired series turned out to be smash hits.

These seven shows defied the odds by becoming fan favorites, generating high ratings and running for multiple seasons. Some of these shows were so popular, we almost forgot they were movies first. Which one was your favorite?

Of course, M*A*S*H is a big favorite of mine and many others, but were there any others not on this list that you remember?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor