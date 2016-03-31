100 Greatest Drummers of All Time | Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen once said of Max Weinberg, his impossibly reliable drummer for over four decades, "I ask and he delivers for me night after night." Leave it to Bruce to come up with the perfect tribute to music's true working-stiff warriors — the guys way in the back, behind all that stuff, giving the music its spine and drive, its cohesion and contour and a huge chunk of its personality, often without getting the credit they deserve. Ever hear any dumb-guitarist jokes? Exactly.

So this is our epic chance to give the drummer some. In coming up with our list of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time, we valued nuance and musicality over chops and flash, celebrating players who knew the value of aiding a great song more than hogging up a show with a silly solo.