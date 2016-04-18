10 Awful Albums by 10 Amazing Bands | GuitarPlayer

What do you do when the unthinkable happens and your very favorite band lays an egg? We’re talking the kind of disc that make you wanna scratch it and send it back from whence it came. Even you, a good candidate for fan club president, can’t find a reason to like it. That’s been the case for us with a number of albums. So here, for your consideration, are our top—make that bottom 10 bad albums from otherwise great artists.