Music Icon Prince Dead at 57 - ABC News

Prince has died at age 57, his publicist Yvette Noel-Schure told the AP.

Born Prince Rogers Nelson on June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the singer, songwriter, multiple instrumentalist, producer and actor was recognized as a musical genius, trend setter and advocate for artists’ rights. His indelible impact on pop music culture dates back to when he first surfaced in 1978 with his debut album "For You."

ABC News confirmed that the Carver County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into his death at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.