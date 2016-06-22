Tiger Woods weighs in: USGA 'wasn't fair to Dustin' | Golf Channel

Add Tiger Woods to the list of high-profile players who blasted the USGA for its handling of the Dustin Johnson penalty at the U.S. Open.

“It was awful,” Woods said Wednesday at Congressional, “because no one knew what was going on. DJ didn’t know how he stood. The rest of the guys who were ahead of him didn’t understand what was going on. The final group didn’t know what was going on. No one had a clue. …