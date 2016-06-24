Inspired By Brexit, Texas Conservatives Push For 'Texit' Secession From United States | If You Only News

The global financial markets are still in a tailspin following the news that UK voters decided to leave the European Union in a referendum known as “Brexit.” The vote was in response to a right-wing propaganda campaign that blamed immigrants and “globalization” as the basis of Great Britain’s ills. In less than 24 hours, the consequences are already hitting the world hard. But America’s homegrown nationalists are thrilled. Following the vote that will almost surely lead to dissolution of the United Kingdom as it has been known for 300 years, Texas secessionists are pushing for their state to introduce their own plans to leave their own union. They call it “Texit” – and it’s as dumb as you might imagine.