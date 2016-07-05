Newsvine

lol@that

About So if a tree falls in the woods and no one's there to hear it, do we really give a @#&% Articles: 47 Seeds: 191 Comments: 3988 Since: Nov 2010

FBI Recommends No Charges Should Be Filed Against Clinton - ABC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by lol@that View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Seeded on Tue Jul 5, 2016 8:28 AM
Discuss:

FBI Director James Comey said today his agency is not recommending that charges be brought against Hillary Clinton as a result of the year-long investigation into her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

"Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case," Comey said in a news conference.

"In looking back at our investigations into the mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts," he added.

Could we put this to rest now, please?!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor