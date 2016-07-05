FBI Recommends No Charges Should Be Filed Against Clinton - ABC News

FBI Director James Comey said today his agency is not recommending that charges be brought against Hillary Clinton as a result of the year-long investigation into her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

"Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case," Comey said in a news conference.

"In looking back at our investigations into the mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts," he added.