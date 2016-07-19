Newsvine

Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

Tiger Woods still isn't ready for competition, pulling out of the PGA Championship on Tuesday.

The tournament made the announcement, saying Harold Varner III will take Woods' spot.

Woods indicated in June that he wasn't sure if he would play at all in 2016. He has been rehabbing from back surgery since last year. Woods has undergone three back surgeries since March 2014.

