Leah Remini: Tom Cruise Urged Me to Get Les Moonves to Kill '60 Minutes' Scientology Story | Hollywood Reporter

Seeded by lol@that View Original Article: The Hollywood Reporter
Seeded on Wed Nov 30, 2016 11:05 AM
As the first episode of her "ballsy" A&E series premieres, the actress/author-turned-investigative reporter reveals what everyone from pal Jennifer Lopez to co-star Kevin James felt about her former religion — and shares the memory of an awkward phone conversation she once had with the CBS chief at the 'Mission: Impossible' star's behest.

