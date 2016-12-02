How Tiger fared on Friday | PGA.com

On Thursday, in his first competitive round in 466 days, Tiger Woods showed flashes of brilliance and was actually 4 under through eight holes and tied for the lead at the Hero World Challenge.
The back nine was a different story. Two double bogeys in his final three holes led to a 1-over 73.
Woods himself admitted, he let a good round slip away.
That sure wasn't the case on Friday in Round 2.
