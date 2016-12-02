Newsvine

How Tiger fared on Friday | PGA.com

On Thursday, in his first competitive round in 466 days, Tiger Woods showed flashes of brilliance and was actually 4 under through eight holes and tied for the lead at the Hero World Challenge.

The back nine was a different story. Two double bogeys in his final three holes led to a 1-over 73.

Woods himself admitted, he let a good round slip away.

That sure wasn't the case on Friday in Round 2.

 

