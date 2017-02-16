Newsvine

Trump Invites Putin To Treat Mar-A-Lago As His "Winter Kremlin"

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On a conference call today with several world leaders, Sub-President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump told Putin that the former KGB agent who is widely suspected of directing an influence campaign of cyber attacks on the U.S. during last year’s election in an attempt to help Trump win that he could use Trump’s resort in Florida as his “Winter Kremlin.” The alleged billionaire assured Putin that he’d love it at Mar-A-Lago, and that security isn’t an issue.

