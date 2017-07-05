Newsvine

Preparations Underway for President Trump's First Date With Putin

Seeded by lol "Nasty Woman Lover"@that View Original Article: The Political Garbage Chute
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 11:01 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. — One of the world’s hottest and newest bromances is heating up! Word out of the Trump White House is that the president is “extremely anxious and bigly nervous” about his upcoming first date with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that preparations have been underway for a week for it.

