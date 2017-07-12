President Trump Lets First Lady Rest Her Finger on Big Red Button While He Takes a Leak

At last week’s G20 summit in Germany, President Donald Trump made waves and raised eyebrows when he had his daughter First Lady Ivanka Trump, an unelected relative of his, sit in his place at a meeting with some of the world’s most powerful leaders while he wrapped up another meeting with the prime minister of Japan. The hubbub over the decision raised questions of the appropriateness of having the president’s daughter “fill-in” for him at such high levels.

Today, in the Oval Office, White House photographers were stunned to see Ivanka sitting behind the president’s desk with her finger just barely resting on a big, red button with the label “DO NOT PRESS THIS DONALD! SERIOUSLY, DON’T EVER FUCKING PRESS THIS BUTTON!”

“Oh hi guys,” Ivanka said as the press pool entered the Oval Office, “I’m just sitting here for a couple minutes while Daddy makes a tinkle.”